Sudip Sharma has no interest in working with Shah Rukh Khan or Amitabh Bachchan, says, ‘I don’t care about showbiz’

Screenwriter and showrunner Sudip Sharma has made history not just once, but twice, by delivering nuanced and compelling sequels, first with Paatal Lok and now with Kohrra. With Kohrra 2 trending not only on Netflix but also across social media, audiences are eager to know what Sharma has planned next. Despite the growing attention, Sharma continues to stay low-key, focusing entirely on his craft. In a recent interview with Digital Commentary, he revealed that he has no plans to work with Bollywood stars. When asked if he would consider collaborating with big names like Shah Rukh Khan or Amitabh Bachchan, he said:

“No, I never had that desire. That’s why I never even tried to do that kind of work. I never came here to work with a specific star; I came here to tell my own story, to tell the kind of story I wanted to tell, to make films that I had watched and loved. That has never been a fascination for me. In fact, even if the opportunity came, I would be nervous because it’s a huge responsibility.”

Elaborating further, he added: “You see, a star comes with a certain image, and then you have to build a vehicle around that image. I don’t know how to do that. I want to write a character, and whoever comes to play it should immerse themselves in it. I don’t want the responsibility of thinking about how the fans will react or how stardom will affect it. Often, more discussion happens around that than the film itself, and I have no interest in any of that.”

Sharma also emphasised that he isn’t concerned with the culture of showbiz, preferring to stay focused on his work: “I don’t care about showbiz at all, how much money a film makes, what a star is doing next, or which big film is coming out. If a good film comes along, I’ll go and watch it. And, I’ll simultaneously continue doing my work.”