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Sudhir Pandey reacts to video of him abruptly exiting Ginny Weds Sunny 2 trailer launch: ‘I wanted to be there but…’
Veteran actor Sudhir Pandey has finally reacted to a viral video of him abruptly exiting Ginny Weds Sunny 2 trailer launch, with many fans alleging he was disrespected at the event.
A video of veteran actor Sudhir Pandey at the trailer launch of Ginny Weds Sunny 2, went viral on social media recently. In the clip, he was seen abruptly exiting the stage, with many fans speculating if it was because of the team allegedly ignoring or disrespecting him. However, the actor has now cleared the air in a recent interview, revealing that he was actually getting late for another work commitment.
While talking to HT City, he quashed the rumours and said, “There was nothing like being disrespected. I was launching the trailer with the team, I wanted to be there. I went to the stage with everyone, and was sitting in the front row before that. Whoever has shot this video may not have noticed that. When the announcement was made, I went up with everyone.”
No One Cares To Notice Senior Actor… So He Quietly Walked Off The Stage 🥺💔 pic.twitter.com/OFXDUTNBYh
— Natasha ♡ (@natashaxtwts) April 18, 2026
The veteran actor further added, “The problem was I was in great urgency, because my shoot for another project is going on. So, I came to attend this trailer launch in the middle of the shoot. In fact, I had told the production house for Ginny… that I will come with a little urgency. The reason you see me walking off is going to the other shoot, I was getting messages.”
ALSO READ | ‘Films after Dhurandhar will also make money’: Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankar on doing a family entertainer with Ginny Weds Sunny 2
“I have a fantastic role in GWS 2 and it’s a good film. That’s why I got permission from the other film’s team. I am thankful to them for allowing it. I have been very sincere to my work. I came to this industry in 1976. It has been 50 years,” Sudhir concluded, while praising his upcoming release.
What fans speculated
After Sudhir Pandey’s video surfaced on the internet, fans flooded the comments section with worrisome remarks. “Young actors forget to show respect to veteran actors,” a fan noted on X. Another comment read, “This is the best. Just leave the place which doesn’t respect you instead of further losing your respect.” “I think he did the right thing by walking out. Respect to him…,” a third comment read. A fan wrote, “Really sad.. he has been a very hard working senior veteran actor.”
Meanwhile, Ginni Weds Sunny 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2020 film, starring fresh pairing of Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr. The romantic-comedy is set to hit the theatres on April 24.
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