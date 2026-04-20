Sudhir Pandey reacts to video of him abruptly exiting Ginny Weds Sunny 2 trailer launch: ‘I wanted to be there but…’

A video of veteran actor Sudhir Pandey at the trailer launch of Ginny Weds Sunny 2, went viral on social media recently. In the clip, he was seen abruptly exiting the stage, with many fans speculating if it was because of the team allegedly ignoring or disrespecting him. However, the actor has now cleared the air in a recent interview, revealing that he was actually getting late for another work commitment.

While talking to HT City, he quashed the rumours and said, “There was nothing like being disrespected. I was launching the trailer with the team, I wanted to be there. I went to the stage with everyone, and was sitting in the front row before that. Whoever has shot this video may not have noticed that. When the announcement was made, I went up with everyone.”