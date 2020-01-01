Sudhir Mishra to remake Yeh Woh Manzil To Nahin

Sudhir Mishra’s first directorial Yeh Woh Manzil To Nahin (1987) fetched him a National Film Award. Sudhir Mishra’s first directorial Yeh Woh Manzil To Nahin (1987) fetched him a National Film Award.

Sudhir Mishra has plans to remake his first directorial Yeh Woh Manzil To Nahin. The filmmaker wrote on Twitter that ‘students of today’ inspired him to remake the 1987 film.

Mishra tweeted, “I am going to remake my first film! The students of today are the trigger. It won’t be exactly the same though.”

Ace filmmaker Shekhar Kapur gave his thumbs up to Sudhir Mishra’s plan by replying with a “yes”, to which the latter replied, “Would be interesting to explore the same structure now. Am going to start working on the script. Will show it to you soon. And Happy New Year!”

Would be interesting to explore the same structure now . Am going to start working on the script. Will show it to you soon . And Happy New Year ! https://t.co/L8QpHI8YOD — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) December 31, 2019

When a Twitter user told Mishra that the censor board might not approve his project if remade under the current regime, the director replied, “I made Hazaaron in 2004. I don’t make sensationalist or propagandist films. They tend to see some sides, yet take a side.”

I made Hazaaron in 2004 . I don’t make sensationalist or propagandist films . They tend to see some sides , yet take a side . https://t.co/YvdjMxaZt5 — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) December 31, 2019

Sudhir Mishra’s Yeh Woh Manzil To Nahin earned him a National Film Award for Best Debut Director. The film starred Pankaj Kapur, Manohar Singh, Habib Tanvir, Sushmita Mukherjee and Naseeruddin Shah among others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd