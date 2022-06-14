scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra’s mother passes away, director says ‘an orphan now’

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra took to Twitter to share that his mother passed away.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 14, 2022 10:59:41 am
sudhir mishraSudhir Mishra's mother passes away. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra took to social media in the early hours of Tuesday and shared that his mother has passed away. “My mother passed away into the great beyond an hour ago. My sister and I both held her hand as she went. I am now officially an orphan,” he wrote.

His friends and colleagues from the film industry offered their condolences in the comments section. Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “Pls take care dear sir. Deepest condolences. 💔🙏🏽” Amrita Rao wrote, “We are All children of God who will eventually return to where we belong ..May Your Mother find Happiness in the Higher World 🙏”. Filmmaker Onir wrote, “Sending you much love @IAmSudhirMishra. The loss of one’s parent is devastating.” Renuka Shahane, Gulshan Devaiah, Anup Soni and many others also offered their condolences.

He later tweeted, “Meanwhile I was upset about something and my Mother did co@e to me ..spoke some words of wisdom .. basically said …. LET IT BE.”

Mishra’s mother had been in the hospital for a few days now. The Serious Men director had been posting about his mother’s health on Twitter. On June 10, he tweeted, “Left the Hospital to have a bath. Have just been summoned back. They say my Mother has very little time.”

Also Read |On Sushant Singh Rajput’s second death anniversary, all the major players from Rhea Chakraborty to Siddharth Pithani and where they are now

Just a few days before that, he had shared, “Mother critical Hospital. May she come out of it!” In a very emotional tweet, Pritish Nandy asked the director if he could be of any help, to which he wrote, “Come and hold my hand. It’s a kind of strange feeling watching one’s Mother so helpless and then there is the small fact that my desperate desire to save her counts for nothing. Hope she pulls through.”

On the film front, Sudhir Mishra last directed Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Serious Men. The film was nominated for an International Emmy Award. His next is a thriller named Afwaah, starring Nawaz and Bhumi Pednekar.

