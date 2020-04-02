Sudhir Mishra’s father Devendra Nath Mishra passes away

Sudhir Mishra’s father died due to a heart ailment. Sudhir Mishra’s father died due to a heart ailment.

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra’s father Devendra Nath Mishra passed away on Thursday due to a heart ailment.

The former vice-chancellor of Benaras Hindu University (BHU) died this morning, according to Sudhir’s close friend, director Anubhav Sinha.

“Sudhir Bhai lost his father this morning to a heart ailment. Deep condolences. Last rites to be performed at 5 this evening at Jogeshwari. @IAmSudhirMishra,” Sinha tweeted.

Minutes before his tweet, Sudhir Mishra took to Twitter to share news of his father’s demise. Remembering his contribution to the Indian academia, the Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi director wrote, “My Dad Dr Devendra Nath Misra passed away this morning. A Lucknow boy, was many things. A Mathematician and went to become a Professor of Mathematics, Sagar University, Jt. Education Advisor, Mini of Education, Dep. Director CSIR, Head of MP Science n Technology and Vice Chancellor BHU.”

My Dad Dr DevendraNath Misra passed away this morning ,A Lucknow boy ,wasmany things . A Mathematician nwent 2become a Professor of Mathematics ,Sagar University, Jt. Education Advisor, Mini of Education,Dep. Director CSIR, Head of MP Science n Technology n Vice. Chancellor BHU — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) April 2, 2020

His colleague, filmmaker Nikkhil Advani paid his respects to Sudhir’s father, tweeting that people aren’t aware of the huge role that the director’s parents have played in shaping up the film industry that we know today.

Terrible news regarding the passing away of a gentleman, visionary thinker and teacher. Most don’t realise the contribution of Sudhir’s parents to the film industry of today. They opened their house and hearts for all dreamers that walked into it. #RIPDNMishra @IAmSudhirMishra 🙏 — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) April 2, 2020

“Terrible news regarding the passing away of a gentleman, visionary thinker and teacher. Most don’t realise the contribution of Sudhir’s parents to the film industry of today. They opened their house and hearts for all dreamers that walked into it. #RIPDNMishra @IAmSudhirMishra,” Advani tweeted.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd