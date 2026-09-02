Sudhir Dalvi played Sai Baba at 38, had no work for years; Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar helped

In October last year, veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi, best known for his portrayal of Sai Baba in Manoj Kumar’s 1977 film Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, made headlines after he was hospitalised with severe sepsis at the age of 86. While his family initially managed the expenses of his life-threatening condition, they eventually sought financial assistance. Several people, including trusts, fans and celebrities, stepped forward to help fund the actor’s treatment out of their love and respect for him, with many still seeing him as the embodiment of Sai Baba. But did you know that Dalvi was initially reluctant to play the role? In fact, he had started his career as an interior designer.

Sudhir Dalvi started his career as an interior designer

Just a few months before his hospitalisation, Sudhir Dalvi had given an interview to Amruta Films, in which he spoke extensively about his journey as an actor. During the conversation, he revealed how a search for a painting for his interior-designing work brought him in contact with a person who would eventually kick-start his acting career.

Arun Sarnaik and Sudhir Dalvi in DEVAPUDHE MANOOS. Express archive photo Arun Sarnaik and Sudhir Dalvi in DEVAPUDHE MANOOS. Express archive photo

“I had taken up the assignment of doing the interior designing of actress Tarla Mehta, when I went to buy a painting from a friend. A man who was also present there asked me what I was doing and then offered me a role in his drama. He was Satyadev Dubey.”

Tarla Mehta was actor Dharmendra’s first heroine.

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Sudhir Dalvi refused to do the role of Aurangzeb before becoming Sai Baba

The play soon opened doors for him in Marathi theatre as well. Around this time, Shrikant Moge was working on a play called Sher Shivaji. He offered Sudhir the role of Aurangzeb, impressed by his physique. “I refused the role. I told him, if you have any other role, let me know. I was then offered the role of Mirza Raja Jai Singh Rajput.”

Actors Sudhir Dalvi and others in TV show Saibaba. Express archive photo Actors Sudhir Dalvi and others in TV show Saibaba. Express archive photo

It was his performance in the play that eventually led him to the role that would define his career — Sai Baba. “Pandurang Dixit was present at the time of rehearsals. He followed me to my makeup room to praise my work. The very next day, I received a call from Shrikant.”

Sudhir Dalvi laughed at the proposal of portraying Sai Baba

He was told that they were considering casting him as Sai Baba.

“I laughed at the proposal. I said, I will have an old image. I am pretty young. I was then invited to Pandurang Dixit’s home. I went. As soon as they received me at the door, with joined hands Pandurang Dixit welcomed me saying, ‘Aao Sai’. I was confused.”

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He added, “I told him I didn’t want to do the role. He then told me, I sound like Sai Baba. When I asked him how did he know how Sai Baba sounded? He recalled the story of the time when his parents lived with Sai Baba in Shirdi for three months.”

Actor Sudhir Dalvi as Sai Baba in TV show Shirdi Sai Baba. Express archive photo Actor Sudhir Dalvi as Sai Baba in TV show Shirdi Sai Baba. Express archive photo

According to Pandurang Dixit, his parents had gone to Shirdi after his mother suffered a miscarriage. She later conceived again and on the advice of a well-wisher, the couple stayed in Shirdi for three months. During their stay, Sai Baba reportedly told them to return home and assured them that this time they would have a son who would go on to become a great musician.

When Pandurang Dixit touched Sudhir Dalvi’s feet

Sudhir was still not convinced. He was then handed a book on Sai Baba and asked to read it. Three days later, he returned to Pandurang Dixit’s house to see whether he could convincingly portray Sai Baba despite his young age.

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“I got my makeup done. I called Pandhari Jhukar for my makeup. When he did my makeup and the first picture was clicked, many in Shirdi claimed I looked like him. After preparing for nearly three months, he finally shot for the film.”

“After the very first shot, Pandurang Dixit touched my feet.”

Shirdi Ke Sai Baba became a massive hit but limited Dalvi’s work

The film, made on a modest budget, went on to become one of the biggest successes of 1977. Despite the presence of Manoj Kumar, Rajendra Kumar and Hema Malini, it was Dalvi who stole the show. “In its very first run, it earned the makers a profit of Rs 1.5 to 2 crore. Everyone called me Sai Baba.” Adjusted for inflation, Rs 2 crore in 1977 would be worth more than Rs 60 crore today.

Actors Jatin Lalvani and Sudhir Dalvi. Express archive photo Actors Jatin Lalvani and Sudhir Dalvi. Express archive photo

While the success of Shirdi Ke Sai Baba should have opened the doors to several more roles, Sudhir found himself battling the image of Sai Baba for years. Filmmakers and industry personalities, including Shakti Samanta, reportedly found it difficult to separate him from the character.

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Producers offered money but not roles

“One time I was on a set when someone greeted me with joined hands and left. Later, I came to know it was Shakti Samanta, who was a devotee of Sai Baba. When I went to Shakti Samanta’s office in search of work, he got up from his seat and welcomed me with joined hands.” However, when Sudhir asked him for work, Shakti Samanta refused him directly. “He said, please don’t ask me for work. Kindly visit my office every month and collect Rs 5-10,000. I cannot take away the image of Sai Baba from my mind. You are in my heart.”

This, Sudhir said, was the case with several producers. His image as Sai Baba became so deeply ingrained that he struggled to find acting work for a long time.

When Sudhir Dalvi transitioned to television

“My wife was working. My son was in school and I was not getting any work. That’s when I started to watch serials. Around this time, Ramanand Sagar called me up. He told me he was making Ramayan and wanted me to play the role of Vashisht.”

Actors Nishigandha Wad and Sudhir Dalvi in TV show Taaliyan. Express archive photo Actors Nishigandha Wad and Sudhir Dalvi in TV show Taaliyan. Express archive photo

Yet, the role did not immediately open many doors for him. Around this time, he was offered the role of a negative character in the television series Junoon. “That role became extremely famous. I got excited that if not hero, at least now I will receive villain roles.” But it disappointed his fans.

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“I received multiple calls with people requesting me to not take up such roles. They said, ‘Aap baba ho hamare’. I did receive multiple villain offers after Junoon, but nobody let me take those up due to people’s faith in me as Sai Baba.”

He continued to be part of the show for five years. Around the same time, he also played Maharishi Valmiki in the television show Jai Hanuman. Over the course of his film and television career, he went on to play several roles, often portraying priests, commissioners, beggars and teachers.

After years of waiting for substantial work, he landed a role in the 2000 television drama Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where he played Govardhan Virani.

Just before pandemic, Dalvi decided to stop working

With several films, television shows and plays to his credit, Sudhir eventually settled into a comfortable life. He and his wife eventually made a joint decision to retire from acting altogether.

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“We started to go on several tours — Austria, Kerala, Dubai, Rajasthan, Sri Lanka. We kept travelling and rested at home.” He added, “After pandemic, I did just one ad. Had to give two-three hours of my time, and was paid a great amount.”

After quitting work, Sudhir also sold his car to free himself from the responsibility of maintaining it.

At 86, Dalvi suffered from sepsis

However, in October last year, the actor was hospitalised with sepsis and spent more than 45 days at Lilavati Hospital. While his family managed to spend up to Rs 10 lakh on his treatment, his wife eventually sought financial assistance in the last week of October.

Several actors and industry personalities, including Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Johnny Lever, Tabu and singer Himesh Reshammiya, among others, contributed towards the actor’s treatment. Several residents of Shirdi also came forward to help.

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Green and Clean Shirdi Foundation, a private body entrusted with maintaining cleanliness and the green cover in Shirdi, contributed an additional Rs 6.5 lakh. Its secretary Jitendra Shelke told the media, “We see the image of Sai Baba in Dalvi. His illness stirred our emotional pool; everyone helped.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor also provided financial assistance to the family. Later in December, the Bombay High Court allowed Shree Sai Baba Sansthan to donate Rs 11 lakh as financial aid towards Sudhir Dalvi’s treatment.

The actor has now returned home, although help continues to come his way.

Dalvi is now recovering from his ill health

Speaking to Shubhash K Jha for Bolly Spice, Dalvi’s wife recently said, “He is at home now. He still has to walk with the help of a walker, and his mind is disoriented. But he is happy to be home. So am I. The hospital was not only expensive, being there is very intimidating for a patient.”

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Expressing gratitude for the support they received, Dalvi’s wife Suhas said, “When the news spread that we were unable to meet hospital bills, many from the film industry came forward to help financially. I can’t immediately recall all the names. But Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar were among the first to help. There were so many others from the film industry and outside. My husband is best known for playing Sai Baba. So many Sai bhakts came forward to help. Who says we’ve become a heartless people? The love and generosity after my husband’s illness is overwhelming.”

She also politely requested people to stop sending financial assistance.

“We request the film association which is so kindly sending money every month, to use that money for someone needier. My husband has received all the medical help he could get. Now it is just prayers that he needs. His recovery is slow. I am myself old and asthmatic. But I am doing my best to look after both of us.”

‘What is the use of money if it can’t help people in need?’

While many may see the outpouring of support as an act of generosity, for Sudhir, it could also be seen as a reflection of the kindness he extended to others throughout his life. In an earlier conversation with Amruta Films, he spoke about his belief in helping those in need.

“Sai Baba always preached people to be a good human and not become greedy. In my case, I have been brought up in a house where we always believed in helping others. Once my son asked me, ‘Baba, you always help others.’ I taught him that helping the needy is every human’s duty.”

He also recalled paying for the education of his domestic help’s daughter after her husband lost his job. “What is the use of earning so much money when you can’t help in people’s need?”