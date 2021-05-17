‘A part of me has gone with you’: Sudha Chandran pens an emotional post for father KD Chandran

Sudha Chandran said she is proud to be the daughter of KD Chandran. (Photo: Sudha Chandran/Instagram)

Actor-dancer Sudha Chandran wrote an emotional post remembering her father KD Chandran, who died on May 16. “Goodbye Appa, till we meet again. So proud to be your daughter,” the actor wrote, promising her father to follow his “principles and values” till her last breath. “I must confess a part of me hs gone with you Appa,” she wrote. “Prayers to god that I should be born as your daughter again,” the actor concluded.

As soon as Sudha dropped the post, her friends from the television industry expressed their condolences. Divyanka Tripathi wrote, “Very sorry to know this. May you have strength.” Karanvir Bohra mentioned, “Oh no! I’m so so so sorry to hear this Sudhaji!” Aashka Goradia said Sudha “always talked very fondly” about her father KD Chandran. She expressed her condolences to the actor.

Adaa Khan mentioned in the comments, “M sooo sooo sooo sorry … pls stay strong ….prayers to u 🙏 rip uncle.” Mouli Ganguly expressed, “I am so sorry to hear this Sudhaji. . May his soul rest in peace and may God give strength to you and raviji ji.Om Shanti.”

KD Chandran passed away on Sunday morning. The actor, who was admitted to Criti Care Hospital in Mumbai, died due to a heart attack.

KD Chandran had acted in films such as Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Tere Mere Sapne, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, China Gate, Pukar, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Shararat, Koi Mil Gaya and TV series Gulmohar.