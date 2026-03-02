Sudha Chandran defends Govinda’s ‘late’ reputation; calls for his Amitabh Bachchan-style comeback: ‘He was shooting 6 films in 24 hours’

Sudha Chandran has always been fond of Govinda and believes the actor deserves a strong comeback. The two worked together in the 1992 hit Shola Aur Shabnam, at a time when Govinda was one of the most sought-after stars in the industry.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Sudha said, “Shola Aur Shabnam with Govinda — I had a superb role. It was the turning point of the film.”

She also shared a humorous incident from the shoot. “I had no clue they were going to remove my saree for a scene. I was standing there and as soon as the shot began, an uncle from our neighbourhood happened to see it. He said, ‘What are you doing? No saree?’ He went and complained to my mother that I was standing on the road in a petticoat and blouse. My mother was furious. I had to explain to her that it was just a sequence.”