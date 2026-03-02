Sudha Chandran defends Govinda’s ‘late’ reputation; calls for his Amitabh Bachchan-style comeback: ‘He was shooting 6 films in 24 hours’

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Sudha Chandran has always been fond of Govinda and believes the actor deserves a strong comeback. The two worked together in the 1992 hit Shola Aur Shabnam, at a time when Govinda was one of the most sought-after stars in the industry.
In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Sudha said, “Shola Aur Shabnam with Govinda — I had a superb role. It was the turning point of the film.”
She also shared a humorous incident from the shoot. “I had no clue they were going to remove my saree for a scene. I was standing there and as soon as the shot began, an uncle from our neighbourhood happened to see it. He said, ‘What are you doing? No saree?’ He went and complained to my mother that I was standing on the road in a petticoat and blouse. My mother was furious. I had to explain to her that it was just a sequence.”
Sudha added that her co-star Mohnish Behl was considerate during the shoot. “His spot boy would always stand with a nightgown. The moment the shot was over, he would rush and cover me. Even Govinda was extremely helpful. Even today, when I meet him, it feels like we pick up right where we left off. I love him.”
Addressing the perception that Govinda was often late on sets, Sudha Chandran dismissed the claim. “During Shola Aur Shabnam, he was always on time. He would never be late on David Dhawan’s sets. In every scene we did together, he was punctual. We created some wonderful moments.”
She defended him further, explaining, “Those who say he was late should remember he was shooting for six films in 24 hours. He also needed to eat and sleep. You can’t just blame him. Producers were lining up to sign him. He was constantly surrounded by people. He is human after all. Of course there would be some delays.”
ALSO READ | Sunny Leone reveals daughter Nisha, 10, is already making money with her patented ‘Boo Box’, sells it for Rs 999
Sudha believes Govinda’s generosity may have worked against him. “He took up films to keep everyone happy. But some of those very people spread rumours that hurt his career. The problem wasn’t just from his side. He had a family, he travelled constantly, and he worked extremely hard for his success. He broke the myth that an outsider cannot become a superstar without a godfather. He set a benchmark. He is one of the finest actors India has produced. His performances are incredibly intense.”
In the same interview, Sudha Chandran spoke about Govinda’s deep bond with his late mother. “We’ve done many shows and tours together. After every show, we would talk all night. The love and respect he has for his mother — hats off. He would say he could hear her voice on set even after her passing. Some connections never fade.”
Urging his return to films, Sudha said, “It’s time Chichi bhaiya makes a comeback. I’ve always loved him. He doesn’t seek validation. He never gives counter-statements.”
She also expressed hope that Govinda and his wife Sunita reconcile. “Sunita bhabhi makes statements against him, but he never responds. They are that one couple who should be together. I’ve never met Sunita, but for Govinda’s sake, I hope they reunite. He deserves to be in this industry.”
Sudha Chandran concluded, “People have created wrong narratives about him. That said, everyone makes mistakes. If he wants to return, he should reflect on certain things. One thing Sunita said that I agree with is — learn to move with time. Amitabh Bachchan has done that beautifully. Every actor must rediscover themselves.”