Sudesh Berry says Border fight scene with Suniel Shetty was cut: ‘Defence Ministry objected’

JP Dutta’s Border (1997) remains one of Bollywood’s most celebrated war films, remembered for its portrayal of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Featuring an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry and others, the film went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of its time and continues to enjoy a cult following.

Now, actor Sudesh Berry has revealed a little-known behind-the-scenes story from the making of the film. Speaking on the Accompany Akki podcast, Berry said a major action sequence between his character and Suniel Shetty’s was filmed but later dropped after the Ministry of Defence objected to it.

‘The Defence Ministry objected’

“The biggest untold story from Border is the action scene between Suniel Shetty and me,” Berry said.

“It was a proper fight sequence. We were fighting each other, and it had been mounted on a big scale. But then the Ministry of Defence objected.”

According to Berry, the makers were told that such a sequence would be unrealistic because soldiers are not allowed to physically fight each other while in service.

“They told us that two soldiers do not fight with each other. No matter what the disagreement is, soldiers don’t physically fight. If they do, both of them would be court-martialled and dismissed from service. That’s the rule.”

Berry said the elaborate sequence had already been planned and shot before the objection came in, forcing the makers to remove it from the final cut to ensure the film remained true to military protocol.

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He also used the anecdote to express his personal views on colonial-era laws, saying many of the rules still in force today were introduced during British rule and should be revisited.

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About Border

Released in 1997, Border was inspired by the Battle of Longewala, one of the most significant battles of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Directed by JP Dutta, the film won three National Film Awards, including Best Feature Film on National Integration, and is widely regarded as one of Hindi cinema’s finest war dramas.

Sudesh Berry portrayed Subedar Mathura Das in the film, while Suniel Shetty played BSF officer Bhairon Singh. The Indian armed forces extended logistical support during the making of Border.

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Berry has been a familiar face in Hindi films and television for over three decades. He made his film debut with Khatron Ke Khiladi (1988) and is best remembered on the big screen for Border. In recent years, he has been more active on television, appearing in shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Kashmakash Zindagi Ki and Hitler Didi.