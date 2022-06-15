Suchitra Krishnamoorthi reveals she quit acting because of ex-husband Shekhar Kapur: ‘It’s a very patriarchal mindset’

When Suchitra Krishnamoorthi played the girl-next-door in Kundan Shah’s Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, her innocence made the audience fall in love with her. Decades have passed since the release of that Shah Rukh Khan film but Suchitra’s fans still remember her as Anna. In a recent interview, Suchitra shared that she gave up acting in those early years because her husband at the time, director Shekhar Kapur, was not supportive of her career.

The Masoom director and Suchitra got married in 1999 and separated in 2007. They have a daughter together, Kaveri. Talking about how she saw herself, Suchitra shared with Pinkvilla, “People hold me in such high esteem and I have always treated myself so casually, not giving myself that bhao (importance). I have always undermined myself, underplayed myself.”

Suchitra then shared that she fought her parents for years, and even left their house at one point just so she could be an actor. But a few years later, Shekhar objected to her dreams as well. “First, I was fighting my parents, who didn’t want me to do something. Then, I was fighting my husband, who also did not want me to act,” she said. When the interviewer expressed shock at this revelation, Suchitra added, “Which is why I completely gave up acting.”

Suchitra shared that looking back she feels like how could someone ask her to give up on her career and dreams but at the time, she complied. She also called out the “patriarchal” thinking behind the same. “Why should somebody object to you doing something? It’s a very patriarchal mindset but there’s been too much water under the bridge now. I quit after my debut movie which was a super-duper hit. That was the reason that I quit. I continued with my music because that wasn’t such an issue or so threatening but with acting it was very clear. In retrospect, I feel what the hell, but at that point I was like haan theek hai, hota hai (that’s okay, it happens.)”

Suchitra was recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video show Guilty Minds.