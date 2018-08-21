Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on her late sister Sujata Kumar: I will miss her forever

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi shared this photo with late sister Sujata Kumar on her social media accounts. Suchitra Krishnamoorthi shared this photo with late sister Sujata Kumar on her social media accounts.

The death of English Vinglish actor Sujata Kumar has left a void in her sister and actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi’s life. While sharing the sad news, she had written, “Life can never be the same again …”.

On Monday, in an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Suchitra opened up about her ‘elder sister, mother and best friend’. She said, “My sister practically raised me and was my best friend. She loved unconditionally and gave so much to everyone in her orbit that she would often run out of energy herself. But I never imagined that she would one day no longer be a part of my life; it’s unbearable to even think about.”

Adding to it, she recalled, “Over the years, I took her goodness for granted but like she would tell me, “Be bindaas,” I was just that. I will miss her quiet wisdom as much as her raucous laughter.”

Sujata, last seen as Sridevi’s elder sister in English Vinglish, was diagnosed with cancer in August 2006. In her TEDx Talk on the topic ‘How to filter emotional pollutants from your life’, the 53-year-old had mentioned how being diagnosed with cancer was “nature’s slap across her face”.

Remembering her sister, Suchitra said, “She (Sujata) was a trained hypnotherapist and an alternate healer as well. ‘All people need is love and acceptance. Human beings don’t give each other enough of that,’ she would often rue. All her family and close friends called her Suzie. For me, she was my Suzie Puzie. I will miss her forever.”

Sujata Kumar was a well-known name in both television and film industry. She acted in films like Raanjhanaa, Guzaarish, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Salaam-E-Ishq and others.

