SRK’s Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa co-star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on Aryan Khan’s arrest: ‘Nothing harder for a parent than seeing child in distress’

“Nothing harder for a parent than seeing their child in distress. Prayers to all. For all those targetting #Bollywood remember all the #NCB raids on filmstars? Yes nothing was found and nothing was proved. #Bollywood gawking is a tamasha. Its the price of fame,” Suchitra tweeted.

Apart from Aryan Khan, seven others — Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra and Arbaaz Merchant — had been earlier detained. An FIR has been registered in the case. An officer said the statements of those detained are being recorded under section 67 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, following which future course of action will be decided.