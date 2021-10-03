SRK’s Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa co-star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on Aryan Khan’s arrest: ‘Nothing harder for a parent than seeing child in distress’

Updated: October 3, 2021 7:01:55 pm
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa co-star Suchitra Krishnamoorthy on Sunday sent prayers for the actor hours after his son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The NCB on Sunday arrested three persons– Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha– after they were questioned in the wake of Saturday night’s raid on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast.
During the raid, the NCB busted an alleged rave party that was underway, and seized several drugs, including cocaine, mephedrone and ecstasy.
Suchitra Krishnamoorthy not only showed support for Shah Rukh Khan but also slammed trolls, who have been abusing the superstar and his son since the arrest.
“Nothing harder for a parent than seeing their child in distress. Prayers to all. For all those targetting #Bollywood remember all the #NCB raids on filmstars? Yes nothing was found and nothing was proved. #Bollywood gawking is a tamasha. Its the price of fame,” Suchitra tweeted.
Apart from Aryan Khan, seven others — Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra and Arbaaz Merchant — had been earlier detained. An FIR has been registered in the case. An officer said the statements of those detained are being recorded under section 67 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, following which future course of action will be decided.
