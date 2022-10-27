scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Subhash Ghai: ‘The biggest hit will eventually become your enemy’

Subhash Ghai talks about the performance of low-budget movies at the Bollywood box office and distributors.

subhash ghaiSubhash Ghai spoke about low-budget movies. (Photo: Subhash Ghai/Instagram)

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who last directed Kartik Aaryan starrer Kanchi in 2014, said that films made with low budgets can also create wonders at the box office. Ghai cited movies like Iqbal and Joggers Park as examples, with respective budgets of Rs 2 crore and Rs 1 crore.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the director said that Sairaat and The Kashmir Files were a hit at the box office and added, “A strong picture with low budget also can create a box office record. The biggest film which is made on a budget of Rs 500 crore sometimes fails to even collect Rs 50 crore. One has to understand if the narrative is being made for OTT or cinema.” The director also said that in his opinion, Kashmir Files was an OTT film.

Also read |Exclusive | Atul Kulkarni on Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan’s performance and film’s messaging: ‘Disruptions due to religion in India needed to be addressed’

Talking about how the distributors are all about numbers, Subhash Ghai said, “They call my accountant and ask about the collections of my recent films. Their creative wisdom depends on the figures and numbers. It should not be in figures according to me. When Sholay became a hit in 1975, I told my writers and directors that the biggest hit will eventually become your enemy and one should never make a film like that.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-10-2022 at 08:22:44 pm
Next Story

‘Wife wants me to eat only one’: Giant samosa intrigues Harsh Goenka. Watch video

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bhai Dooj special: Salman Khan’s shirtless picture to Kartik Aaryan’s photo with his sister
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 27: Latest News
Advertisement