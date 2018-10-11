Follow Us:
Thursday, October 11, 2018
Subhash Ghai accused of sexual assault, filmmaker denies allegation

Subhash Ghai accused of sexual assault, filmmaker denies allegation

Subhash Ghai was on Thursday accused of sexual assault by a woman who worked with him on a film. The Taal director has dismissed the allegation.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 11, 2018 8:57:43 pm

subhash ghai on me too movement drug rape case Subhash Ghai has been accused of sexual assault.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai was on Thursday accused of sexual assault by a woman who worked with him on a film. She said Ghai drugged and raped her in a hotel.

The Taal director has, however, dismissed the allegation in a statement, saying ‘it’s becoming a fashion to malign anyone known’. Ghai also added that he won’t hesitate to file a defamation suit.

Read Subhash Ghai’s statement:

As I hear some allegation made against me in the air from section of media, I state hereby to the best of my truth.

It’s very sad that it’s becoming a fashion to malign anyone known, bringing some stories from past without any truth or half-truth.

I deny strictly and firmly all false allegation like these.

I have always respected every woman in my life and at work place whatsoever. We live with dignity and respect other’s dignity always.

If she claims this way, she should go to court of law and prove it. Justice will be done. Or I will go for defamation certainly.

God bless them who are trying to harm our long-standing establishment.

