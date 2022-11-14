Subhash Ghai says his relationship with Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor has not changed: ‘Hum college-school ke purane doston ki tarah milte hain’

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai discussed his friendship with Bollywood biggies, including Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit. Ghai said that whenever he meets an actor, they chat as if they are long-lost college or high school friends, sharing stories about their experiences.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ghai spoke about his relationship with Shatrughan Sinha and others saying, “Maine jab Kalicharan banayi thi, tab Shatrughan Sinha mere best friend the, woh aaj bhi hai, 45 saal ke baad bhi. Aaj bhi main Anil ho, Jackie ho, Sanjay Dutt ho, Madhuri Dixit ho, Mahima ho, all the actors are as good friends of mine as they were. Aaj bhi hum milte hain hai. (When I made Kalicharan, I became best friends with Shatrughan Sinha and even after 45 years he is still my best friend. I am still good friends with Anil, Sanjay, Madhuri and Mahima. We still meet.)”

The filmmaker then said that he recently met Anil and caught up on their experiences in the industry. He said, “Parso main Anil ke ghar pe tha toh hum khul ke dil ki baat kartein hai. We always go to each other’s house, we drink, we share our experiences. Chahe woh Shah Rukh Khan ho ya koi bhi ho, humare rishtey mein koi farak nahi aaya hai. Jab bhi milte hain, hum college-school ke purane doston ki tarah milte hain. (I went to Anil’s house the day before yesterday. We drank and shared our experience. Be it Shah Rukh or anyone else, our relationship does not change.)”

Subhash Ghai also took a dig at the relationships in the industry in today’s times and said that they are all determined by agencies. He said, “Aaj kal toh aapke relationships ko decide karte hain unke agencies…”