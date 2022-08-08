Subhash Ghai on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Pardes: ‘Kept reminding him he has to avoid his romantic side’

August 8, 2022 8:34:32 pm
As Pardes completes 25 years of its release today, filmmaker Subhash Ghai took a trip down memory lane to recall some special moments from the set.
The movie starred Shah Rukh Khan, Mahima Chaudhary and Amrish Puri among others in pivotal roles.
Speaking about SRK, Ghai told ANI that he had to keep reminding the Bollywood superstar to not let his romantic side surface on screen.
“I kept reminding him (Shah Rukh Khan) in every scene and song that he has to avoid his compelling, romantic side to justify Arjun’s character. It was challenging for him but he nailed it!” said the director.
Adding that he is glad that Pardes has completed 25 years of its release, Subhash Ghai stated, “I am overjoyed over the fact that my baby is celebrating its silver jubilee and continues to receive unwavering adulation from the audience even after 25 years. I pour my heart and soul into every film of mine. Filmmaking is indeed a business but a business of the heart wherein you pour out all that you have for the audience to rejoice and relish.”
