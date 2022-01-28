Subhash Ghai made Ram Lakhan ‘without a proper script’: ‘Had to improvise during the shooting, became such a blockbuster’

Film director Subhash Ghai, known for films like Taal, Pardes, Khalnayak, recently celebrated 33 years of his popular film Ram Lakhan starring Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff and Dimple Kapadia. In an interaction with The Times of India, Ghai recently revealed that he made the film without a “proper script.”

Ghai shared that he had an idea for the film, but he did not have a story at the time. He shared that he had previously worked with Anil Kapoor in Meri Jung, and Jackie Shroff in Hero, so when he got them on board, they were ready to start filming from the next month. Madhuri Dixit already had a three-film deal with Ghai’s production house. But despite having the most popular actors attached to his film, he was tasked with selling the film after he was done making it since the last films of Anil and Jackie had done poorly on the box office, hence some of the distributors quit the film.

Ghai said that he was determined to make this film and he had to improvise while shooting the film. “Today, everyone wants a bound script. I made Ram Lakhan without a proper script and it became such a blockbuster,” he said.

A film & role that will always have a special place in my heart! Celebrating #33YearsOfRamLakhan…these years have gone by like 1,2 ka 4… you know the rest! #YourLakhan pic.twitter.com/3yzu2qnE0z — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 27, 2022

Anil Kapoor, who became popular for playing Lakhan and his dance number One Two Ka Four, took to Twitter to celebrate the special day. He wrote, “A film & role that will always have a special place in my heart! Celebrating #33YearsOfRamLakhan…these years have gone by like 1,2 ka 4… you know the rest! #YourLakhan.”

Subhash Ghai last directed the 2014 film Kaanchi: The Unbreakable. He recently wrote and produced the ZEE5 film 36 Farmhouse.