‘I felt Aishwarya Rai was cosmetic’: Subhash Ghai says Saroj Khan recommended her for Taal

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai was initially hesitant to cast Aishwarya Rai as Mansi, the simple small-town girl in his 1999 hit Taal. His doubts originated from the actress’ ‘cosmetic’ image after she won the Miss World title in 1994. In a recent interview, Ghai recalled how late choreographer Saroj Khan recommended Aishwarya for the female lead in Taal.

During a conversation with Times Now, the director revealed that he had asked Khan who, apart from Madhuri Dixit, could handle the demanding dance requirements of the character.

“Saroj Khan recommended her name. I asked her that there are 3-4 heroines currently, and who dances the best. She took Aish’s name. I was shocked and told her that Aish belongs to the cosmetic world,” he shared.