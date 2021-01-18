Subhash Ghai announces his next production venture 36 Farm House

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai on Monday announced his new project as a producer, 36 Farm House, to be directed by Gujarati filmmaker Vipul Mehta.

Ghai, known for helming films like Karz, Ram Lakhan, Taal, among others will be producing the upcoming movie via his banner Mukta Arts.

He took to Twitter to share the news.

“We are proud to announce our new movie titled 36 FARMHOUSE @MuktaArtsLtd in association with #ZEE STUDIOS to be directed by ace director #VIPUL MEHTA given a biggest grosser to Gujrati Cinema ever with comedy drama film Chaal Jeevi Laiye running in 75 week in cinema,” he wrote.

We are proud to announce our new hindi movie titled”36 FARMHOUSE’ @MuktaArtsLtd in Associaton with #ZEE STUDIOS to be directed by ace director #VIPUL MEHTA given a biggest grosser to Gujrati Cinema ever with comedy drama film CHAAL JEEVI LAIYE running in 75 week in cinema 🎥🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/h4GnrWlDY1 — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) January 18, 2021

The 75-year-old writer-director has produced films like Shreyas Talpade-starrer Iqbal, Akshay Kumar’s Aitraaz as well as Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty’s debut film Hero.

Mehta is widely known for his work in Gujarati cinema with films like Chaal Jeevi Laiye!, Carry On Kesar, Best of Luck Laalu.

He is also credited as a screenplay writer of popular daily soaps Kkavyanjali starring Anita Hassanandani and Eijaz Khan as well as Sanjeeda Sheikh’s Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa.