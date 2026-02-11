Subedaar teaser: Anil Kapoor is a man pushed to his limits; what happens when he decides to respond. Watch

Actor Anil Kapoor is moving towards quite the year, with major projects lined up for release with two of the biggest players in the streaming world. After his show, Family Business, was announced with Netflix, the other player, Prime Video, has just released the teaser for Kapoor’s new action film, Subedaar. The teaser shows Kapoor living in a society as presumably a retired soldier, who must now deal with civic life.

However, the shift isn’t as copacetic as one would hope. Kapoor’s character gets thrown into a corrupt and unjust world, which keeps testing his patience. He deals with lazy government officials, goons, and people who keep underestimating him. But once all that accumulated, he decided to hit back with full force. Some scattered shots of the protagonist’s violent streak come through, as men are thrown through walls left, right and centre. In the background Kapoor can be heard.