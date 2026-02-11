Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Subedaar teaser: Anil Kapoor is a man pushed to his limits; what happens when he decides to respond. Watch
Subedaar teaser: Prime Video India released the teaser for Subedaar, their new action film starring Anil Kapoor, Radhikka Madan, Saurabh Shukla, and Mona Singh.
Actor Anil Kapoor is moving towards quite the year, with major projects lined up for release with two of the biggest players in the streaming world. After his show, Family Business, was announced with Netflix, the other player, Prime Video, has just released the teaser for Kapoor’s new action film, Subedaar. The teaser shows Kapoor living in a society as presumably a retired soldier, who must now deal with civic life.
However, the shift isn’t as copacetic as one would hope. Kapoor’s character gets thrown into a corrupt and unjust world, which keeps testing his patience. He deals with lazy government officials, goons, and people who keep underestimating him. But once all that accumulated, he decided to hit back with full force. Some scattered shots of the protagonist’s violent streak come through, as men are thrown through walls left, right and centre. In the background Kapoor can be heard.
Even though it is an action film, according to the makers of the film, Subedaar is actually a father-daughter story. Nikhil Madhok, director and head of Originals, spoke about the film in the press release and said, “Subedaar is both a high-octane action movie and a deeply moving father-daughter story. It features a tremendous performance from Anil Kapoor playing an action hero that will make people root for him right from the outset.”
The film is being helmed by Suresh Triveni, who has in the past directed Tumhari Sulu (2017) and Jalsa (2022). Ready with his old jeep with the word ‘Fauji’ (soldier) written on it, Kapoor and Subedaar will be available for streaming from March 5, 2026. The story has been penned by Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar. Fans definitely seem excited for the project, with many commenting under the teaser released on YouTube. One user wrote, “Anil Kapoor nailed it,” while another wrote, “This is going to be interesting.”
The cast of the film includes Anil Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh and Faisal Malik. It has been produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni.
