Students have woken me up: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Rahul Bose, Sudhir Mishra, Raj Kumar Gupta, Vasan Bala, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur, Saurabh Shukla and Dia Mirza among others today lent their support to peaceful protests against JNU violence held in various parts of Mumbai.

Anurag Kashyap, who participated in the protest at Carter Road, told indianexpress.com, “I condemn the way police are controlled. Common man has been intimidated so much that now he is not afraid. We stand by the students, and they are our inspiration. I don’t want to give them any message. The students’ message has woken us up. I ran away from Twitter and was busy in my work. I was like, ‘Why should I bother? I am earning money and doing work.’ Students have shown me the way. They have woken me up. I returned because of them. I stand with them. I stand behind them. I am learning from them.”

He added, “I want to tell the government to concentrate on real issues and stop dividing us in the name of religion. We aren’t fools. We are watching. We know how riots are caused and how these situations are created. We can see what you want to do and what’s your intention. We can see where you are taking us. We won’t let you take us there.”

Swara Bhasker, who was also at the Carter Road protest, shared, “I am hoping that now everyone in the country will break their silence. It’s enough. There’s a saying in Hindi, ‘Bahut hua sammaan’. We have reached that stage in this country where we have shown enough respect to the government and law and order machinery, which have repeatedly failed to fulfill their responsibility. They are only doing wrong by the citizens and the country’s constitution.”

Richa Chadha also slammed the violence at JNU. She said, “Where gurus are given the status of God, there a professor was attacked. What is happening? They are beating up women with iron rods. Citizens of this country aren’t fools. Please behave.”

