Harsh Beniwal on Student of the Year 2: Bollywood has always been the aim

The trailer of Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 was released on Friday. The Punit D Malhotra directorial stars Tiger Shroff and marks the debut of Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria. The college drama will also see YouTube sensation Harsh Beniwal making his film debut.

The internet star, who has over seven million followers on social media, appears twice in the trailer as Tiger’s friend (he is seen sporting a turban in the trailer). Sharing a photo with Tiger on Twitter post the trailer launch, Harsh thanked Karan Johar for the big opportunity. He also revealed the reason for keeping a beard and putting on some extra kilos.

Basking in all the limelight that’s coming his way, the popular YouTuber spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about his Bollywood debut, his equations with the stars of the film and more. Here are some excerpts from the conversation:

How did Student of the Year 2 come your way?

The casting team approached me after seeing my videos. I went through the usual rounds of audition before I was selected. The character has a comic element and they felt I suited the part. I had never even given an audition in my life. Initially, it was supposed to look different but then it was decided that I will be a ‘sardar’. And that’s how I started growing my beard and putting on some weight.

Was Bollywood your ultimate goal?

That has been my aim from day one. I entered the profession because I wanted to see myself on the big screen. Bagging this film is one step closer to that ultimate plan. While I want to dedicate my time to Bollywood, I will never stop creating video content, for that’s what got me here.

Do you feel your funny videos helped you achieve your goals?

Absolutely. If it wasn’t for the videos, no one would have known me. When I started, it was purely for fun. But soon I realised I was among the few, who could act as well as do comedy and that became my strength. I was so excited to know that Punit sir had even seen some of my earlier work. And before we wrapped up, I made sure everyone in the team else also did (laughs).

Since you have a very different look in the film, were you apprehensive if people will recognise you?

I don’t think so. Also, if I had any fears, they were all gone the moment the trailer was dropped. Even before I could post the picture, I had congratulatory messages from all across. That just proves the love people have for me. Also honestly, I wasn’t even expecting to be in the trailer.

Tell us more about the experience of working with your co-stars- Tiger, Ananya and Tara?

They are all such sweethearts. I am a very shy person and I was actually very nervous when we started shooting. But Tiger bhai was so supportive. Although he hadn’t watched any of my videos, he made it a point to watch it and then appreciated me. As for Ananya, she was so warm and even came to greet me the first day. Even though they are star kids, they are very down to earth, humble and friendly. I really had a great time shooting with them.

Lastly, in 2017, there was a loud buzz that you will be participating in Bigg Boss 11. What happened to that?

Oh yes, I was offered the show but things could not work out between us. Honestly, my life revolves around social media and I can’t really stay away from my phone. Bigg Boss is a show where you are cut off from everyone and have to survive without even your mobile phone. It was an impossible task and so I had to let go of the opportunity.

Student of the Year 2 will hit screens on May 10.