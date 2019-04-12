Student of the Year 2 trailer: A sequel that no one asked for

Here is a sequel that no one asked for, yet, Dharma Productions has made a massive production out of Student of the Year 2. Starring Tiger Shroff in his Baaghi avatar and newcomers Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, the film takes ahead the franchise that launched the careers of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Advertising

The trailer opens with Samir Soni announcing the competition open at the top of his lungs and his enthusiasm can surely give the IPL cheerleaders a run for their money.

The 3-minute trailer has Tiger Shroff flexing his muscles and mouthing some really filmy dialogues. He is jumping off buildings and talking about heroism so one can’t be sure if they shot it separately for this movie or if it is leftover footage from Tiger’s earlier films. There is a separate shot focusing on his abs.

Tara Sutaria is introduced as the filmy pretty girl who wants to win the dance competition and Ananya Panday plays the girl who isn’t afraid to speak her mind. Ananya is the only one who slightly impresses in this 3-minute trailer. The three are involved in a love triangle which isn’t a surprise.

Watch the trailer of Student of the Year 2 here:

Advertising

In true Dharma fashion, we see hundreds of people dancing on a college campus and if you are wondering how is this an educational institute?, just remember that this film is from the same production house that gave us Student of the Year. Asking questions is quite pointless now.

There is also a villain student in the film for the purpose of conflict, à la Aamir Khan’s popular film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander.

Releasing on May 10, the film is directed by Punti Malhotra who has earlier helmed Gori Tere Pyar Mein and I Hate Luv Storys. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta.