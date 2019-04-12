Student of the Year 2 trailer launch live updates: Here's what celebrities and fans are saying about the trailer of Student of the Year 2, starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.
With less than a month until its release date, the trailer of Student of the Year 2 was released today. The film stars Tiger Shroff and marks the debut of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. The film is being directed by Punit Malhotra, who has earlier helmed Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and I Hate Luv Storys.
The three leads of the film were seen as guests on producer Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan.
Student of the Year launched the careers of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra back in 2012. The film was directed by Karan Johar. Student of the Year 2 is set in St Teresa, which was also the setting of the first film. Reportedly, SOTY 2 will have cameos by ex-students Varun, Alia and Sidharth.
The cast of Student of the Year 2 was first announced in April 2018. A few posters featuring the lead actors of the film have been released in the past couple of days.
The music of the film has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar and the lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil.
Produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions, the film releases on May 10.
I am extremely proud of Ananya: Karan Johar
"I have seen Ananya playing with Suhana and Aryan. I am getting daddy feelings today. I am extremely proud of you," says Karan Johar.
This is the best day of my life: Tara Sutaria
"Honestly, this moment feels surreal. This is the best day of my life. Thank you so much, Karan," says Tara Sutaria.
I thought Tiger would punch me: Punit Malhotra
"I am too excited. I love how the trailer looks. To be honest, I was very nervous when we started shooting. I thought Tiger would punch me. I felt like I was a school teacher while directing Tara and Ananya," says Student of the Year 2 director Punit Malhotra.
'What Tiger does, no one else can ever do'
"You fans have already given him so much love. What Tiger does, no one else can ever do," says Karan Johar.
Ananya Panday knows how to always be in the limelight: Karan Johar
"Ananya Panday is someone I have known since she was two and that is not why she is in the film. She is stunning, and knows how to always be in the limelight," says Karan Johar.
Tara Sutaria was polished and stunning: Karan Johar
"I met Tara Sutaria one and a half years ago. She was polished and stunning. She can sing wonderfully," says Karan Johar.
Punit is the captain of SOTY 2: Karan Johar
"Punit means more to me and to my family. He is family. He is the captain of SOTY 2," says Karan Johar.
Karan Johar thanks Fox Star Studios
"We have had a terrific journey at Dharma and Fox Star Studios has been a big part of our journey. They have been with us for ten years. I thank them," says Karan Johar.
Tiger Shroff literally kicks ass: Karan Johar
"Tiger Shroff literally kicks ass. I can't think of any other male protagonist to take the franchise ahead," says Student of the Year 2 producer Karan Johar.
It is an exceptionally emotional day for me: Karan Johar
"It is an exceptionally emotional day for me. This exact place, six years ago, we launched the SOTY trailer with Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. It is a strong franchise and has been in the able hands of Punit Malhotra. I have known him since he was a small child. I have even taught him English," says Karan Johar.
While Student of the Year 2 marks the debut of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, the two actors already have a few films in their kitty. Tara has already been cast in Marjaavaan alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She will also be seen in RX100 remake alongside Ahan Shetty. Meanwhile, Ananya, too, has bagged her next project. She will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in Pati Patni Aur Woh.
Tiger Shroff will next be seen in the untitled Sidharth Anand film, where he shares screen space with Hrithik Roshan. He will also reprise his role in Baaghi 3.
Will Smith will also appear in Student of the Year 2 in the "Radha" song. Glimpses from the song were recently released in Will Smith's Facebook show, Will Smith’s Bucket List: Bollywood Dancing. Will learned Bollywood style dancing so he could shake a leg in a Hindi film song. The "Radha" song was also a part of the first film.
Student of the Year did not receive critical acclaim but with a new cast and some really popular songs, the film became a hit. It is yet to be seen how Student of the Year 2 fares at the box office.
