Student of the Year 2 trailer launch LIVE UPDATES

With less than a month until its release date, the trailer of Student of the Year 2 was released today. The film stars Tiger Shroff and marks the debut of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. The film is being directed by Punit Malhotra, who has earlier helmed Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and I Hate Luv Storys.

The three leads of the film were seen as guests on producer Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan.

Student of the Year launched the careers of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra back in 2012. The film was directed by Karan Johar. Student of the Year 2 is set in St Teresa, which was also the setting of the first film. Reportedly, SOTY 2 will have cameos by ex-students Varun, Alia and Sidharth.

The cast of Student of the Year 2 was first announced in April 2018. A few posters featuring the lead actors of the film have been released in the past couple of days.

The music of the film has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar and the lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil.

Produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions, the film releases on May 10.