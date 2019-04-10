Student of the Year 2: Tiger Shroff is back to college

With just a month left for its theatrical release, the makers of Student of the Year 2 have started teasing the audience. The sequel to hit 2012 film Student of the Year has Tiger Shroff, and debutants Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.

Advertising

On Wednesday, Tiger shared a poster of Student of the Year 2. Along with the poster, he wrote, “Are you ready? #SOTY2.” The film’s director Punit Malhotra also tweeted the same poster with the caption, “Get ready to witness the biggest competition ever! The #BatchOf2019 is ready, are you? #SOTY2 😃.”

Later, he shared another poster where he looked dapper as a college-goer. “Back to college, and feeling pretty lit about it! 🤟💙 #SOTY2,” he tweeted.

Student of the Year 2 producer Karan Johar teased movie buffs on Tuesday as he tweeted, “Going back to the ‘college feels’ after 7 years!” The photo along with his post read, “What if we told you that you could go back to college? New Session starts tomorrow.” He also expressed his confidence in director Punit as he passed on the baton of the director to him for the sequel. “Am so excited and proud to handed the franchise to you!!! #soty2 coming your way soon!!! Shall we reveal our plans for #SOTY3 just now!!? Or actually let’s keep em guessing😉😉😉❤️🔥🙏” wrote Karan.

The other members of the Student of the Year 2 gang, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, added to the buzz around the film as they shared similar posters on their social media handles. Talking about the film, Tiger Shroff had earlier told PTI, “I am both excited and nervous. There is pressure, there are expectations. But I am happy with the product that Karan Johar and director Punit Malhotra have put together for us.”

Apart from the film’s cast, it is a special song featuring Hollywood star Will Smith with the trio of Tiger, Ananya and Tara that has left cinephiles excited. Student of the Year 2, also starring Samir Soni, will hit screens on May 10.