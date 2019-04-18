Student of the Year 2’s The Jawaani Song: Vishal-Shekhar retain Kishore Kumar’s vocals in this recreated track

The Jawaani Song from Student of the Year 2, starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, is out and as the name suggests, it is a revamped version of Kishore Kumar’s 1972 track “Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani” from the film Jawani Diwani.

The track was originally composed by RD Burman and he has been credited in the recreation by Vishal-Shekhar. Original vocals by Kishore Kumar have been retained in the song and additional vocals have been given by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev. Anand Bakshi’s original lyrics have been retained with additional lyrics by Anvita Dutt.

This recreation is quite reminiscent of the recreated versions of “Bachna Ae Haseeno” and “The Disco Song”, both of which have been done by Vishal-Shekhar. The trend of recreating old songs is quite common these days but was not-so-frequently done when Student of the Year released seven years ago. The makers could have skipped on this hat tip considering the remix culture has gone overboard now.

Nevertheless, as an independent dance video, this one ticks all the boxes. The actors dance to the track on a stage and the setup looks like that of a dance competition. Tiger has always been an excellent dancer so no complaints here. Tara and Ananya match up to him which is quite a feat.

Director Punit Malhotra said, “Vishal-Shekhar are huge RD Burman fans and they were very excited to work on this song. We acquired it with some effort and when we started working on it, we knew that we were working on something that enjoys cult status. The composers have done their best to ensure that the song retains its original flavour. Hence, we have retained Kishoreda’s original rendition and introduced new lyrics for the girls.”

Vishal and Shekhar have always expressed their fondness for RD Burman. One of their earliest films as music composers, Jhankar Beats was a tribute to RD Burman.

Student of The year 2 releases on May 10.