Student of the Year 2 song Jatt Ludhiyane Da: Tiger and Tara dance their heart out

The students of St Teresa dance way too much and their latest song “Jatt Ludhiyane Da” is another proof of the same. Until now, the many songs of the album had cast members shaking a leg in different areas of their college campus and this song focuses on the budding chemistry of Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff while dancing in the corridors.

Looking at the promotional videos so far, we wonder why the makers did not make this a dance film since it clearly carries all the ingredients of the genre. Because no matter where you look in the promotional materials, people are just constantly dancing.

Coming back to the song, filmed on Tiger and Tara, this is another peppy dance number from the album composed by Vishal and Shekhar. Ananya too features in the song and lip syncs some rap that goes “Hashtag love, hashtag this, hashtag that.” The lyrics have been written by Anvita Dutt with rap lyrics by Parry G. Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev have given the vocals.

Watch Student of the Year 2 song Jatt Ludhiyane Da here:

Starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in lead roles, Student of the Year 2 is directed by Punit Malhotra. The film is set in the same universe as SOTY that released in 2012 and launched the careers of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Student of the Year 2 releases on May 10.