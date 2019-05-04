Student Of the Year 2 song Fakira: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday dance to a romantic number

The latest song of Student Of the Year 2 titled “Fakira” is out and the romantic ballad gives us a glimpse of Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff’s chemistry in the film.

The over two-minute clip shows the budding romance that Ananya and Tiger’s characters share. The costumes are stylish and the moves as subtle and soft as the number itself. As far as the sound is concerned, these days every romantic song sounds similar, primarily due to the overuse of same instruments. The lyrics are not as powerful as one would have imagined them to be.

The song was shared with a description which read, “The new romantic ballad of the season, Fakira is all about Rohan & Shreya discovering each other and learning to see each other in a different light. Budding friendship or growing romance, what do you think?”

Check out the song here:

The track has been sung by Sanam Puri and Neeti Mohan with lyrics by Anvita Dutt. The soundtrack of Student Of the Year 2 has been composed by the popular duo of Vishal-Shekhar.

Student Of the Year 2 features Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday in the lead. It has been helmed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

Student Of the Year 2 releases on May 10.