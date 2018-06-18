Student of the Year 2: Second schedule of Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria starrer begins

Student of the Year 2’s second schedule begins. Student of the Year 2’s second schedule begins.

The second schedule of Karan Johar’s upcoming high school romantic drama Student of the Year 2 has begun. The film’s director Punit Malhotra took to Instagram to share a photo of Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria on the sets of SOTY 2.

While Student of the Year was the launchpad for Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra in Bollywood, the film’s sequel will mark the debut of Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey and Disney VJ Tara Sutaria. Just like the previous installment, SOTY 2 is also said to be a love triangle. The shooting of the first schedule commenced on April 9 in St Teresa School. The shooting also took place in Rishikesh and Mussoorie.

Ananya Pandey shared a photo from the second schedule of Student of the Year 2. Ananya Pandey shared a photo from the second schedule of Student of the Year 2.

The film’s cast has been sharing updates from the sets of Student of the Year 2 on their social media handles, creating a lot of buzz around the film.

Disney VJ and singer Tara Sutaria makes her debut with SOTY 2. Disney VJ and singer Tara Sutaria makes her debut with SOTY 2.

Student Of The Year 2 is set to hit the silver screen on November 23 this year and is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions. The film is distributed by Fox Star Studios.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd