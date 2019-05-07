Sahil Anand on his cameo in Student of the Year 2: It was a nostalgic ride

Student of the Year 2 is all set to hit screens this Friday. The Punit D Malhotra film stars Tiger Shroff and debutants Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. From the first part, Alia Bhatt has made a comeback in a fun song with Tiger. The makers have also roped in Sahil Anand and Manjot Singh for a special cameo.

Advertising

Sahil, who is currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about being part of SOTY2.

Sharing that he is playing the same role as Jeet Khurana, Sahil said, “It’s a sweet little cameo. While Alia did a song in part 2, Manjot and I will be seen in the climax as commentators of the ‘Student of the Year’ competition. It was fun to shoot for the film.”

Further sharing his experience, the actor said, “It’s always a pleasure to shoot for Dharma Productions. Also, Punit was more like a friend. There was a different kind of energy on the sets. While there were many new people, it was a sheer nostalgic ride. There were few technicians, who were part of SOTY and it almost seemed like a little homecoming for me.”

Advertising

When asked about his take on the new film, Sahil shared, “I know there has been a mixed response but trust me the film is amazing. During the shoot, Punit had shown us few clips and I was so impressed. The competition track is so thrilling that it will keep everyone hooked. Also, the young audience will definitely relate to the storyline.”

Adding that SOTY has been a special film for him, the actor said, “It made stars out of newcomers and gave me a new lease of life. I really hope the new team good luck. And hope their film breaks many records.”

Bankrolled by Karan Johar, Student of the Year 2 will release on May 10.