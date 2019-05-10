Toggle Menu
Student of the Year 2 movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Student of the Year 2 movie review and release live updates: Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about the Karan Johar production, starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

Student of the Year 2 movie review: SOTY 2 stars Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

After its prequel gave us actors like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, Student of the Year 2 will see another fresh batch entering Saint Teresa’s College. The Karan Johar production marks the acting debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The film, also starring Tiger Shroff, has been directed by Punit Malhotra.

While Ananya is actor Chunkey Panday’s daughter, we have seen Tara as a child artist in Disney India’s Big Bada Boom and sitcoms The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie. And giving company to these two girls is Tiger, who is working in a Dharma Productions’ film for the first time.

Sharing his experience of working in Student of the Year 2, Tiger had said, “I am very glad that I got a chance to work on Student of Year 2. It has been a different world for me altogether. It is a very different character too. I am not Superman. You punch me and I bleed. It is not like I am indestructible. It was a great film to work on and I would like to thank Karan (Johar) sir and Punit (Malhotra) sir for holding my hand through every scene. I would say it was a breather. A light and fun experience.”

'A must-watch vibrant, youthful entertainer'

Dabboo Ratnani posted on Twitter, "Student of the Century ❣️ @iTIGERSHROFF ❤️💯 @ManishaDRatnani Absolutely Loved u In Each & Every Frame of #soty2 #btswithdabboo✨ A must-watch vibrant, youthful entertainer @punitdmalhotra @karanjohar @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18 @ananyapandayy @tarasutariaa @adityaseal"

'A fun candy floss experience'

Milap Zaveri tweeted, "#SOTY2 is a fun candy floss experience! The teenybopper crowd will relish it! Full of dance, action, romance! 👏 Congrats @iTIGERSHROFF @punitdmalhotra @tarasutaria__ @karanjohar Ananya @apoorvamehta18 @FoxStarIndia @DharmaMovies"

Student of the Year 2 also stars Aditya Seal, Samir Soni, Manoj Pahwa and Farida Jalal. Alia Bhatt, who entered Bollywood with Student of the Year in 2012, has also done a special song for the sequel titled "The Hook-Up Song". She shares screen space with Tiger Shroff in the number.

Speaking about the song, Tiger said, "It is a different sort of a song that I have shot. Personally, I have not done something like that before. Working with Alia was an amazing experience."

On getting to shake a leg with Alia, he added, "Though she is such a big star, she was so easy to work with. She was so open and hardworking on set, even after achieving so much. It was really inspiring being around her."

