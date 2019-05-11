Student of the Year 2 leaked online by Tamilrockers

Student of the Year 2 is the latest film to be leaked by infamous piracy website Tamilrockers. This Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday starrer has become one of the countless films to be illegally uploaded by the website.

It began by pirating South Indian movies, but now the website uploads high-quality versions of Bollywood and Hollywood movies and shows.

This is despite the stringent action that has been taken against the site by the court and police. After a plea by Lyca Productions, the Madras High Court ordered all internet service providers to block Tamilrockers.

Despite these attempts, Tamilrockers continues to operate.

Student of the Year is a sequel to 2012’s Student of the Year that launched the careers of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Punit Malhotra directs a script by Arshad Sayed.

Student of the Year 2 has received negative reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it one-and-a-half star rating. She wrote at one point, “That niggle is moot because this is a Karan Johar production where no-classes-no-books rule. Of course, you don’t go looking for any realism or sense, but it’s not even properly silly, and the standard of what passes for acting is so low sticks that in the craw. Sutaria is perfectly put together and yet looks assembly-line produced. Panday (daughter of Chunkey) is much more animated, and shows promise. But there’s zero sizzle among the- two -girls -who -love -the -same boy angle. There’s more happening between the two male leads, Shroff and his chief rival, the Bad Rich Boy Manav, played by Seal, who sparks here and there.”