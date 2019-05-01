Movies in May 2019: Student of the Year 2, India’s Most Wanted and others

The craze for Avengers Endgame has prevented Bollywood filmmakers from releasing their big projects in the first week of May. The Robert Downey Jr starrer will have a clear window of 15 days to rule the ticket counters in India with only Shreyas Talpade and Aftab Shivdasani starrer Setters releasing on May 3.

Here’s looking at all the films that will hit theaters in the month of May:

1. Setters: May 3

Aftab Shivdasani and Shreyas Talpade starrer Setters is the story of Apurva (Talpade) who runs an examination and admission racket. Police officer Aditya (Shivdasani) is on the lookout for Apurva. Directed by Ashwini Chaudhary, the film has been shot in Jaipur, Varanasi, Mumbai and New Delhi. It has been produced by Vikash Mani and Narendra Hirawat. Emraan Hashmi’s Why Cheat India which released earlier this year was based on a similar subject.

2. Blank

Introducing Karan Kapadia to Hindi film buffs, action thriller Blank releases on May 3. Also starring Sunny Deol in a pivotal role, the film is about an intelligence officer, played by Deol, who is out to nab a terrorist group after arresting a suicide bomber working for it. But soon he realises that the suicide bomber has lost his memory. The official description of the film reads, “A live bomb. A blank mind. Will terrorism win this time?” The film has been directed by Behzad Khambata and presented by Carnival Motion Pictures and EaseMyTrip.com.

3. Student of the Year 2: May 10

The second installment in the Student of the Year franchise, Student of the Year 2 is scheduled to hit screens on May 10. Introducing actors Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, the film is helmed by Punit D Malhotra. In the movie, Tiger Shroff plays a student who is competing for the student of the year trophy. Apart from the three lead actors, the Karan Johar backed film also stars YouTube sensation Harsh Beniwal, Samir Soni and Aditya Seal among others.

4. De De Pyaar De: May 17

Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet and Tabu will be soon seen together in Akiv Ali directorial De De Pyaar De. The romantic comedy’s plot revolves around Ashish (Devgn). He falls for Ayesha (Preet), a girl half his age. Confusion and problems arise when he takes her to meet his ex-wife Tabu and his two children who are Ayesha’s age. Jaaved Jaaferi, Alok Nath and Jimmy Shergill play pivotal roles in the movie. Bankrolled by T-Series and Luv Films, De De Pyaar De released on May 17.

5. India’s Most Wanted: May 24

The month of May will conclude with the release of Raj Kumar Gupta helmed espionage thriller India’s Most Wanted on May 24. Starring Arjun Kapoor as an intelligence officer, the film is inspired by real-life incidents. The short teaser of the film showed Arjun preparing to avenge 52 blasts in India between 2007 and 2013 with his four companions. He promises to take down ‘India’s Osama’ without any support and without using arms and ammunition.