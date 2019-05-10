Student of the Year 2 director Punit Malhotra: I told Will Smith to behave like a star

Student of the Year 2 hit screens today. Hollywood star Will Smith makes a cameo appearance in the Punit Malhotra directorial, starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey.

Talking about Will’s cameo in SOTY 2, Punit said, “I never imagined that I would direct Will Smith. If one day, someone tells you that you are going to wake up and direct Will Smith, I would say, ‘kya bol rahe ho yaar?’ Because how is that even possible? It was fun to direct Will Smith. He came here to do his Bucket List show actually, but it was very gracious of him to do a bit for us. I didn’t think I was going to be able to do it. When we were shooting, I said, ‘stop stop stop’ and ran up to him. There was this tall guy looking at me, and I was telling him what to do.”

He continued, “After the shot happened, Tiger walked up to me and said, ‘You know what you just did, right?’. I said, ‘What?’ and he is like ‘You just told Will Smith what to do!’ It was quite funny. Because he (Will Smith) was like ‘How do I behave?’ And I told him, ‘Just be a star, act like a star!’ After this, Tiger has been pulling my leg that I told Will Smith to behave like a star. It was quite crazy.”

Punit Malhotra also helmed the Hindi version of Marvel Anthem featuring AR Rahman. Talking about the music video, “That was fun as well. It happened after we completed post-production for SOTY 2. We got a call from Marvel, and they wanted me to direct it. It was just a one day shoot. The idea was to make it larger than life and I wanted it to look and feel younger. But how do you take AR Rahman and make him look younger, and put him in the Avengers space? That was fun to do.”