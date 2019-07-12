Street Dancer 3D: Varun, Shraddha to face off with global troupes in the climax

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D is all set for a grand climax shoot. Troupes from across the globe will come down to India to shoot the climax portion. Dancers from UK, Germany, Nepal and Africa will join Varun, Shraddha and the remaining cast which has been shooting the 25-day schedule in Mumbai since June 29.

As per the makers, the special set-up is of a live stage show that will have thousands of fans supporting their respective countries. Varun, Shraddha, Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi have, reportedly, been practicing for almost a month for this final act, being choreographed by Kings United.

Producer Bhushan Kumar shared his excitement about filming the extravagant back-to-back dance sequences. He said in a statement, “We are so glad that Street Dancer 3D has gone global and many artistes from across continents are part of the finale act of the film. The set for this finale is magnanimous and looks spectacular. The actors have been rehearsing and shooting in these rains to complete the schedule on time. The choreography and the music will surely sweep the audience off their feet.”

The team of Street Dancer 3D has been sharing a lot of behind-the-scenes clicks and videos from its sets. Here are some of them:

Remo D’Souza had recently called Street Dancer 3D a ‘family reunion’. He said, “For me, Street Dancer is a family reunion. I am looking forward to again work with Prabhu Sir, Varun and Shraddha and welcome Bhushanji in our journey this time. We have envisioned Street Dancer to be a seamless amalgamation of emotion and dancing but this time, the passion will be limitless!”

Street Dancer 3D is a sequel to the 2015 film ABCD 2, and the third outing in Remo-directed series of dance films that began with ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013). The 3D musical is a coming-of-age story revolving around the lives of street dancers.

Also starring Sonam Bajwa, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Shakti Mohan and Raghav Juyal among others, Street Dancer 3D is set to release on January 24, 2020.