Street Dancer 3D: It is Varun Dhawan vs Prabhudheva in the Remo D’souza film

After releasing the first look of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in Street Dancer 3D, the makers have revealed the look of India’s dance icon Prabhudheva.

Varun took to Twitter and shared a photo in which the two seem to be at loggerheads. Along with the photo, the actor shared that he is glad and “excited to work with” someone he has idolised.

Varun Dhawan tweeted, “Oh DEVA re DEVA aya PRABHUDEVA. The god of dance @PDdancing #streetdancer3d. Very excited to work with this man again he’s someone I have always looked upto.”

Later, Shraddha wrote on Twitter, “💜💫💥 so excited to be back with @PDdancing !!! One of my favourite people and inspirations. You rock sir!”

Street Dancer 3D marks the third installment in Remo D’souza dance drama franchise, ABCD. The film brings back the on-screen jodi of Shraddha and Varun for the second time. The two had showcased their dancing skills in ABCD 2.

Adding to the excitement, the makers revealed two more posters in which Shraddha and Varun can be seen striking different dance poses. Fans can expect some crazy dance moves in the film, which will hit screens on November 8.

Varun Dhawan, who started the first schedule of Street Dancer 3D in Amritsar with Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa, will begin his next schedule in London on February 11, where Prabhu Deva will be joining him and rest of the cast.

Check out the new posters:

Apart from Varun, Shraddha and Remo, the film will also star Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Varun Sharma and Shakti Mohan.