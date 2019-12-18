Street Dancer 3D trailer: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are ready for a dance battle

Street Dancer 3D will hit screens on January 24. Street Dancer 3D will hit screens on January 24.

The trailer of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s dance movie Street Dancer 3D is out. Helmed by Remo D’Souza, the film also features Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana in significant parts.

The trailer packs glimpses of the impressive dance sequences, and also features the revamped versions of classic tracks like “Mile Sur Mera Tumhara” and “Muqabala.” A ton of dancers from across the globe will be seen in the Remo D’Souza directorial. It had seemed unlikely at first, but yes, this dance movie also features the age-old trope of India vs Pakistan.

“For me, Street Dancer is a family reunion. I am looking forward to again work with Prabhu Sir, Varun and Shraddha and welcome Bhushanji in our journey this time. We have envisioned Street Dancer to be a seamless amalgamation of emotion and dancing but this time, the passion will be limitless,” director Remo D’Souza had earlier shared in an interview.

Street Dancer 3D is a sequel to the 2015 film ABCD 2. The film will primarily deal with the lives of street dancers and their journey to success.

Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, it is scheduled to release on January 24, 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd