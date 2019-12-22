Street Dancer 3D song Muqabla: Prabhudheva takes you on a nostalgic ride

Street Dancer 3D song Muqabla is out now. Street Dancer 3D song Muqabla is out now.

The new rendition of popular song Muqabla is out. The song features in Varun Dhawan’s latest film Street Dancer 3D and to push the nostalgia buttons, Prabhudheva features in the song in his inimitable style.

The original composition belongs to AR Rahman. However, the new Muqabla has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. As far as the track is concerned, it takes you back to the 90s. But it is the video of the song that leaves you in awe. Towards the end of the video, there is a section where we see clothes dancing in human body shapes which takes us back to the original video.

Muqabla has been sung by Yash Narvekar and Parampara Thakur. The lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed and Tanishk Bagchi.

Watch Street Dancer 3D song Muqabla here:

Alongside Varun Dhawan, Street Dancer 3D also features Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi in significant roles. Popular dancers Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande, Salman Yusuff Khan and Punit Pathak also feature in the film.

The film has been directed by Remo D’Souza who has previously helmed dance films like ABCD and ABCD 2. Remo D’Souza recently told PTI, “After ABCD 2, in Street Dancer 3D, Varun and Shraddha have surprised me. They are amazing. They both are at the top of their game.”

Street Dancer 3D releases on January 24, 2020.

