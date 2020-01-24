Street Dancer 3D movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva among others, Street Dancer 3D releases in theaters today. The dance film, directed by Remo D’Souza, has been produced by T-Series.
The film faces tough competition from Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga, which has been helmed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari.
Street Dancer 3D is Remo D’Souza’s third dance film after ABCD and ABCD 2. Earlier, Katrina Kaif was supposed to star in the film opposite Varun Dhawan. At the trailer launch of the film, Dhawan said, “Before all this happened, Shraddha and I had gone somewhere and she told me, ‘I was very upset with Remo and you because you all didn’t offer me this film.’ The script was something else then, which is why sir didn’t think about it. She genuinely was emotional about this. But I think it’s destiny.”
Talking about Street Dancer 3D, Dhawan told PTI, “There is a lot that is new in this film. It is not just a dance film. Dance is a way of expressing it. It is based on the life of a bunch of dancers who get caught with a certain problem. It is a coming-of-age story.”
Highlights
User @JagatJoon rated the film 2.5 stars out of 5. “REVIEW: #StreetDancer3D - Has all the Colors & dance moves u can think of - #VarunDhawan dances well, #ShraddhaKapoor tries way too hard, #NoraFatehi is FIRE - Good Music, Superlative Choreography but Below Avg Direction ruined the whole film. An AVG DANCE FILM (2.5 STARS),” he tweeted.
“Just watched #StreetDancer BEST EVER BOLLYWOOD DANCE MOVIE. Just Wow!!!! Great choreography, Everything is PERFECT!! One Word: MIND BLOWING. #StreetDancer3DReview @Varun_dvn @TSeries @streetdancer_ @ShraddhaKapoor #StreetDancer3DReview MUST WATCH!!,” tweeted user @Ismatullahh.
Jackky Bhagnani posted on Twitter, “Just saw #streetdancer3d, being a dance enthusiast totally loved every bit of it, specially the climax. @Varun_dvn bro you are the soul and backbone of the film, @Norafatehi @ShraddhaKapoor you both are just sizzling on screen.”
“@remodsouza sir you have a winner in your hand. Last but not the least @PDdancing the jaw just drops when we see muqabla on the big screen. All the best to the entire team! @Lizelle1238,” he added.
Director Milap Zaveri shared on Twitter, "#StreetDancer3D IMPRESSES coz it EXPRESSES so much through dance, emotion, brotherhood and unity! U leave the theatre on a HIGH! BRAVO @Varun_dvn @ShraddhaKapoor @Norafatehi @PDdancing @remodsouza @itsBhushanKumar @Lizelle1238 @TSeries Milega sur aapka Box Office se! SUPERHIT!."
He further tweeted, "Where #StreetDancer3D scores over other dance films we have seen is the emotion and message it gives! The dances r SPECTACULAR but the moments also touch the HEART! It’s a perfect blend of commercial and desi indian apna cinema!"
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on Twitter, "#OneWordReview #StreetDancer3D: DELIGHTFUL. Rating: 4 stars. Will dance its way into your hearts... Remo gets it right... Aces: Choreography. Drama. Music. Emotions... #Varun, #Shraddha, #PrabhuDheva sparkle... Yet another #BoxOffice winner of 2020."