Street Dancer 3D movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Street Dancer 3D movie review live updates: The Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor film will clash with Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga at the box office. Street Dancer 3D movie review live updates: The Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor film will clash with Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga at the box office.

Starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva among others, Street Dancer 3D releases in theaters today. The dance film, directed by Remo D’Souza, has been produced by T-Series.

The film faces tough competition from Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga, which has been helmed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari.

Street Dancer 3D is Remo D’Souza’s third dance film after ABCD and ABCD 2. Earlier, Katrina Kaif was supposed to star in the film opposite Varun Dhawan. At the trailer launch of the film, Dhawan said, “Before all this happened, Shraddha and I had gone somewhere and she told me, ‘I was very upset with Remo and you because you all didn’t offer me this film.’ The script was something else then, which is why sir didn’t think about it. She genuinely was emotional about this. But I think it’s destiny.”

Talking about Street Dancer 3D, Dhawan told PTI, “There is a lot that is new in this film. It is not just a dance film. Dance is a way of expressing it. It is based on the life of a bunch of dancers who get caught with a certain problem. It is a coming-of-age story.”