Top Bollywood songs of the day: Street Dancer 3D’s Lagdi Lahore Di, Jawaani Jaaneman’s Gallan Kardi and more

“Lagdi Lahore Di” and “Gallan Kardi” released today. “Lagdi Lahore Di” and “Gallan Kardi” released today.

Street Dancer 3D new song “Lagdi Lahore Di” released today. Along with it, songs from other upcoming releases Jawaani Jaaneman, Panga and Gul Makai also grabbed the attention of music lovers. Here’s looking at the most popular songs of the day:

“Lagdi Lahore Di” from Street Dancer 3D

The latest addition in the album of Street Dancer 3D is “Lagdi Lahore Di”. The song is a recreation of Guru Randhawa’s hit single “Lahore”. The Punjabi singer has recreated his hit number with music composers Sachin and Jigar for the Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor dance film. Apart from a few words here and there, the new composition sounds similar to the original song.

This is not the first remixed song of the Street Dancer 3D album. Prabhudheva’s “Muqabla” and “Illegal Weapon 2.0” are recreated versions of chartbusters “Muqabala Muqabala” and “Illegal Weapon”, respectively.

Street Dancer 3D releases on January 24.

“Gallan Kardi” from Jawaani Jaaneman

The first song of Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F starrer Jawaani Jaaneman is “Gallan Kardi”. It’s like a day of remixes for music lovers as this one is also a recreated version of Jazzy B’s “Dil Luteya”. Composed by Prem and Hardeep, the rehashed version has been crooned by Jazzy B and Jyotica Tangri. “Gallan Kardi” will surely top party playlists.

Jawaani Jaaneman will hit theaters on January 31.

“Gudda Guddi” from Gul Makai

“Gudda Guddi”, the first song from Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai’s biopic Gul Makai, was released today. The song, composed and penned by H.E. Amjad Khan, is about the fight of girls for the right to education. It has been sung by Azmat Husain.

Reem Shaikh stars as Malala in Gul Makai. The movie also features Divya Dutta, Pankaj Tripathi, Atul Kulkarni and Mukesh Rishi in pivotal roles. According to the makers, Gul Makai charts “the courageous journey and struggle of Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai, from her humble upbringing in the Swat Valley to her becoming the champion for free education to all.”

The film releases on January 31.

“Dil Ne Kaha” from Panga

Featuring Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill, Panga’s second song “Dil Ne Kaha” is out. It shows the chemistry between the lead pair of Jaya (Kangana) and Prashant (Jassie). Crooned by Jassie and Asees Kaur, it has been penned by Javed Akhtar and composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The romantic number will find favour with lovebirds.

Panga, helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, hits the screens on January 24.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd