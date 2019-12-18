Before Katrina’s exit, Shraddha told me she was upset about not being offered Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan

Street Dancer 3D trailer launch Street Dancer 3D trailer launch

Actor Varun Dhawan says destiny has worked beautifully as Shraddha Kapoor eventually became his co-star in Street Dancer 3D. The role was first offered to Katrina Kaif.

Varun and Shraddha previously co-starred in director Remo D’Souza’s dance drama ABCD 2 in 2014. As the ABCD franchise moved forward with the third installment titled Street Dancer 3D, it was announced that Katrina would headline the project along with the October star.

Months later, Katrina Kaif announced her exit from the film. Today, at the film’s trailer launch, director Remo D’Souza was asked if he faced difficulties resuming the project after the Bharat star’s departure.

“Which is why we keep thanking Shraddha and say she has saved us! But at one point, we did think, ‘Now what to do?’ It wasn’t that she (Katrina) backed out. She had date issues and had to shoot for Bharat, which is why she couldn’t shoot with us. When that happened, we were a bit tensed,” Remo said.

Varun Dhawan added that days before Katrina Kaif’s exit, Shraddha Kapoor, who is also his close friend, shared her disappointment about not being the makers’ choice for the dance film.

“Before all this happened, a week ago, Shraddha and I had gone somewhere and she told me, ‘I was very upset with Remo and you because you all didn’t offer me this film.’ The script was something else then, which is why sir didn’t think about it. She genuinely was emotional about this. But I think it’s destiny,” the actor said.

Street Dancer, which is set to arrive in theaters on January 24, also stars Nora Fatehi, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande, Salman Yusuff Khan and Punit Pathak. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza.

