Here’s why director Amar Kaushik did not want Stree to earn over Rs 60 crore

Stree co-producer Raj Nidimoru on Wednesday revealed director Amar Kaushik, who made his debut with the horror comedy, was worried that the film’s box office collection would haunt him when he begins his next.

“The biggest thing which comes with success is fear. You are put in a position of fear immediately, thinking ‘how the hell am I going to match this damn film’. Amar was telling me ‘sir I hope this stops at RS 60 crore. If it goes above 60, I’ll die. I don’t know what to do next time’,” Raj said.

Stree ended its run in theaters with a lifetime collection of Rs 129.90 crore.

“We are all in that hotspot thinking how do you match it. Till we let go of the fear, there is nothing we can do. You need to normalise yourself otherwise you are screwed,” Raj Nidimoru said during a panel discussion at the ongoing FICCI Frames 2019.

Amar Kaushik is set to helm Bala, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. This will be Ayushmann and Bhumi’s third film together after Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan.