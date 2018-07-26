Stree trailer: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao promise a hilarious horror comedy

Featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, the trailer of Stree is out and it is quite hilarious. From the trailer, it looks like the myth of a ghost named Stree has existed in this village for ages. She is known as the ghost who kills men when she comes to visit the town every year for four days and the trailer strongly hints that Stree is indeed Shraddha Kapoor’s character.
We also see a love story brewing between the two lead characters. Rao’s performance is spot on as usual but the lines here are reserved for Pankaj Tripathi.
The makers have kept it under wraps who Stree really is. The horror comedy genre got a new lease of life when Golmaal Again saw tremendous success last year and it looks like with Stree, this genre will get even more popular.
Watch the trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree here:
The trailer also shows a glimpse of a dance number featuring the lead actors and Rao’s character faintly reminds us of his role in Bareilly Ki Barfi.
Check out stills from the trailer of Stree here:
The film is a horror comedy that also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles. In a sneak peek shared by Rao a few months ago, we saw a small deserted town where no one was in sight. The walls of the town were painted with the message, “O Stree, kal aana” (Stree, come tomorrow). A voice over also announced, “Yahan koi mard nahi” (There is no man here).
Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree is written by Raj and D.K who have earlier directed and written films like Go Goa Gone, Happy Ending, Shor in the City and A Gentleman.
Stree releases on August 31.
Yami Gautam posted on Twitter, "Pyaar se dekhna, iss saal mard ko dard hoga !! Never has spooky looked this funny 😂 Congratulations @MaddockFilms @RajkummarRao @ShraddhaKapoor and the team 😃"
Rajkummar Rao had a dialect coach on the sets of Stree who made sure that he sounded like a resident of Chanderi. The actor even interacted with locals to understand how they communicate on a daily basis. The actor further adds, “I took a couple of weeks off from other projects to prep for Stree. We finished the shoot in one go. The horror comedy genre while unexplored in our country has a huge audience.”
“Once you sit on that chair, the coordination and reflexes are something else. You can cheat with a body double but I wanted to do everything and bought myself a sewing machine and hired a tailor in Mumbai to teach me how to sew. I also had a tailor guiding me on the sets in Chanderi,” Stree actor Rajkummar Rao said in a statement.
Nil Battey Sannata director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari wrote on Twitter, "Thrilled with loads of love to see this landscape of cinema. Keep shining my dearest @RajkummarRao @TripathiiPankaj @Aparshakti @shraddhakapoor ❤️ Looking forward for more from you @amarkaushik #StreeTrailer"
"The definition of a hero is changing. That's why a superstar like Aamir Khan is also doing a Dangal. The audience is slowly moving to character-driven cinema," Rajkummar Rao told reporters at Stree trailer launch.
Sharing the trailer of Stree on Twitter, Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "Aaj tak mard #Stree ke peeche bhaagte the, ab woh har mard ko dard degi! Bach paoge tum? #StreeTrailer out now http://bit.ly/StreeOfficialTrailer … @RajkummarRao #DineshVijan @amarkaushik @TripathiiPankaj @Aparshakti @nowitsabhi @maddockfilms #D2RFilms @KrishDK @RajnDK @JioCinema @TSeries"