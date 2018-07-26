Stree trailer: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao promise a hilarious horror comedy

Stree trailer: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor are the faces of this horror comedy. Stree trailer: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor are the faces of this horror comedy.

Featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, the trailer of Stree is out and it is quite hilarious. From the trailer, it looks like the myth of a ghost named Stree has existed in this village for ages. She is known as the ghost who kills men when she comes to visit the town every year for four days and the trailer strongly hints that Stree is indeed Shraddha Kapoor’s character.

We also see a love story brewing between the two lead characters. Rao’s performance is spot on as usual but the lines here are reserved for Pankaj Tripathi.

The makers have kept it under wraps who Stree really is. The horror comedy genre got a new lease of life when Golmaal Again saw tremendous success last year and it looks like with Stree, this genre will get even more popular.

Watch the trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree here:

The trailer also shows a glimpse of a dance number featuring the lead actors and Rao’s character faintly reminds us of his role in Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Check out stills from the trailer of Stree here:

The film is a horror comedy that also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles. In a sneak peek shared by Rao a few months ago, we saw a small deserted town where no one was in sight. The walls of the town were painted with the message, “O Stree, kal aana” (Stree, come tomorrow). A voice over also announced, “Yahan koi mard nahi” (There is no man here).

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree is written by Raj and D.K who have earlier directed and written films like Go Goa Gone, Happy Ending, Shor in the City and A Gentleman.

Stree releases on August 31.