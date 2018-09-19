Stree success bash: Taapsee Pannu, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Nushrat Bharucha and others in attendance

Stree recently entered the Rs 100 crore club. Stree recently entered the Rs 100 crore club.

The team of Stree is on cloud nine as the film has made it to the Rs 100 crore club. Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee, Dinesh Vijan, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K celebrated the success of Stree at a bash held in Mumbai on Tuesday. But not only the cast and crew, but their close friends and family too became a part of the celebration.

Rajkummar’s girlfriend Patralekha, Pankaj Tripathi’s wife Mridula Tripathi, Taapsee Pannu, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Nushrat Bharucha, Kartik Aaryan, Amyra Dastur, Rhea Chakraborty, Varun Sharma, Radhika Madan and others joined Stree team’s celebrations.

Scroll to see photos from Stree success bash:

Shraddha Kapoor posed for a click with Stree makers. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Shraddha Kapoor posed for a click with Stree makers. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha looked stunning at the event. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Shraddha looked stunning at the event. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Stree is Rajkummar’s first Rs 100 crore film and Shraddha’s highest grossing so far. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Stree is Rajkummar’s first Rs 100 crore film and Shraddha’s highest grossing so far. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee attended Stree success bash. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee attended Stree success bash. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

And meet the ‘Stree’, Flora Saini aka Asha played the ghost in the horror comedy. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) And meet the ‘Stree’, Flora Saini aka Asha played the ghost in the horror comedy. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Rajkummar’s girlfriend Patralekha graced the event. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Rajkummar’s girlfriend Patralekha graced the event. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Pankaj Tripathi and wife Mridula Tripath posed for a click. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Pankaj Tripathi and wife Mridula Tripath posed for a click. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur and Nushrat Bharucha were all smiles at the event. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur and Nushrat Bharucha were all smiles at the event. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rhea Chakraborty and Radhika Madan were among the celebrities at the bash. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rhea Chakraborty and Radhika Madan were among the celebrities at the bash. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Sunny Kaushal, Varun Sharma and Kartik Aaryan were a part of the bash too. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Sunny Kaushal, Varun Sharma and Kartik Aaryan were a part of the bash too. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

A few more guests were seen at the party. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) A few more guests were seen at the party. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Stree, which hit screens on August 31, is still running in cinema halls.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd