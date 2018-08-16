Stree song Nazar Na Lag Jaaye: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s romantic number is a treat for the ears

Stree song Nazar Na Lag Jaye: The video of the song has Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao sharing some sweet little nothings. Stree song Nazar Na Lag Jaye: The video of the song has Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao sharing some sweet little nothings.

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s romantic number “Nazar Na Lag Jaye” from upcoming horror comedy Stree is a good addition to your romantic songs playlist. Composed by composer duo Sachin-Jigar and sung by Ash King, the video of the song has Shraddha and Rajkummar sharing some sweet little nothings. In the opening of the song, when Rajkummar asks Shraddha for her mobile number, she tells him to just think about her whenever he wishes to talk to her. Their conversation again hints at Shraddha playing the ghost called Stree in the movie.

Set in the small town Chanderi, the song has the two leads strolling through a fair. Rajkummar bears that innocence of a first-time lover and the happiness of being loved is much visible in Shraddha’s vibrant smile. Lyricist Vayu has done a decent job in bringing out the sweetness of first love in the song.

Watch Stree song Nazar Na Lag Jaye starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor

Sharing the song on his Twitter handle, Rajkummar wrote, “Pehla pyaar bahut keemti hota hai, buri nazar se bachaake rakhna! (First love is precious, keep it safe from all the ills).” This is the third song from the album of Stree. Earlier we have been floored by Pankaj Tripathi and Rajkummar’s latka-jhatkas in “Milegi Milegi” and Norah Fatehi’s “Kamariya” added the oomph factor to the film.

See photos of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor from the song

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor are sharing the screen for the first time in Stree. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor are sharing the screen for the first time in Stree.

Stree: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in a still from the song Nazar Na Lag Jaye. Stree: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in a still from the song Nazar Na Lag Jaye.

A still from the movie Stree. A still from the movie Stree.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj & DK, Stree is a unique Bollywood film. Despite being a horror film, it doesn’t send chills down your spine. Rather you end up laughing after watching the trailer and the promotional videos of the movie. Apart from Rajkummar and Shraddha, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana.

Stree is slated to release on August 31.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd