Stree song Milegi Milegi: Rajkummar Rao’s latka jhatkas steal the show

Is there anything which stellar performers like Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi cannot do? Very much, no. This we say after watching the first song of Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy Stree titled “Milegi Milegi”. Sung by Mika Singh and composed by music composer duo Sachin-Jigar, the song is everything Bollywood. Peppy tunes, colourful costumes, background dancers, beautiful Shraddha Kapoor and quirky Rajkummar and Pankaj Tripathi, all make the more than two minutes long song an entertaining watch.

Rajkummar’s latkas jhatkas and Tripathi’s expressions are the highlights of the promotional number. We bet you wouldn’t have seen the character actor Tripathi in such an avatar ever before. The song also gives a sneak peek into the story as we see a woman’s hand pulling out men from the celebrations. But the suspense on who this woman is, continues to intrigue the audience.

Watch Stree song Milegi Milegi starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi

“The idea of ‘Milegi Milegi’ is to give the audience a peek into what Stree is all about. Even though it is a promotional song, it encapsulates the essence of the movie and showcases the concept of the film,” Stree director Amar Kaushik said in a statement.

He also added, “We really enjoyed shooting for the song as it’s a peppy number filled with a lot of ‘masti’ (fun) that got the entire cast grooving to the upbeat tempo. We are sure that the audiences will enjoy watching the song as well as break into a dance whenever the song plays.”

Here are a few stills from Stree song Milegi Milegi

Rajkummar and Shraddha Kapoor, who have been promoting the song from the last couple of days, shared the song on their Twitter handles. Shraddha wrote, “It’s time to groove & move to the tunes of #MilegiMilegi! Song out now.”

The trailer of Stree was received well by the audiences and raised hopes from the Dinesh Vijan film which releases on August 31, 2018. The film has been scripted by Raj and D.K who have earlier directed and written films like Go Goa Gone, Happy Ending, Shor in the City and A Gentleman.

