Stree song Kamariya: Nora Fatehi adds oomph to Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor’s horror comedy

Stree song Kamariya: Nora Fatehi is a delight to watch in this party number. Stree song Kamariya: Nora Fatehi is a delight to watch in this party number.

After she added oomph to John Abraham Independence Day release Satyameva Jayate with the song “Dilbar”, Nora Fatehi is once again ready to sweep you off your feet. This time the ace dancer is matching steps with Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy Stree. The second track of the film, “Kamariya” features Nora pulling off dance moves with grace and vigour.

Sung by Aastha Gill, Sachin Sanghvi, Jigar Saraiya and Divya Kumar and composed by Sachin-Jigar, “Kamariya” is a party number which grows on you after hearing it on loop. The peppy number definitely makes for a perfect addition to the playlist of your next party. Nora as always is a delight to watch in the video of the song and Rajkummar and Aparshakti try their best to match up to her.

Watch Stree song Kamariya starring Nora Fatehi and Rajkummar Rao

Talking about the song, Nora said, “I liked the way Kamariya had been conceptualised. Performing with Rajkummar, Aparshakti and Abhishek in the song was a breeze. A lot of effort was put into it since it includes some difficult steps, but we had a lot of fun.” The actor further added, “I wear a saree with sneakers, and have unkempt hair. I love it.”

A still from Stree song Kamariya. A still from Stree song Kamariya.

Rajkummar Rao, who has already impressed us with his dancing skills in the first track of the movie “Milegi Milegi”, shared, “It was so much fun working with Nora. She is such a brilliant dancer and it was really tough to match up to her moves so I basically started improvising and was coming up with my own steps at times as per my character in the film. Nora has totally killed it in this song and our wonderful choreographer Vijay Ganguli is magical be it Milegi Milegi or Kamariya.”

Stree song Kamariya: Nora Fatehi says a lot of effort was put into the song since it includes some difficult steps. Stree song Kamariya: Nora Fatehi says a lot of effort was put into the song since it includes some difficult steps.

Stree is a horror comedy starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. It is set in a town called Chanderi, where men disappear mysteriously. The film is slated to release on August 31, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd