Stree song Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe: Kriti Sanon raises the horror comedy quotient

Stree song Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe: Kriti Sanon features in a dance number. Stree song Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe: Kriti Sanon features in a dance number.

Horror comedy Stree is gaining everyone’s attention because of its solid ensemble cast and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to attract the audience even further. After a romantic ballad, dance number and even a special song featuring Nora Fatehi, the latest track “Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe” featuring Kriti Sanon is out.

Alongside Kriti Sanon, the video also features Rajkummar Rao and Badshah. The video shows Kriti rising from the dead and going on a date with a skeleton. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song has been sung by Badshah, Nikhita Gandhi and the music director duo. From the video, one can say that this is a promotional song.

Watch Stree song Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe here:

Stree is a horror comedy with a love story to boot. The cast also includes Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana among others. The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan, Raj and DK. Stree is based on the folk story of a witch who knocks doors at night that the residents must not answer. Shraddha Kapoor plays a mysterious woman in the film and the trailer has made the audience wonder if she is the titular ‘Stree’.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor releases on August 31.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd