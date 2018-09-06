We are putting serious thought behind Stree sequel: Rajkummar Rao

Stree stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. Stree stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.

After the phenomenal box-office response, the team behind Stree is seriously thinking about a sequel, Rajkummar Rao said on Wednesday.

The horror-comedy has received warm reviews and a great response at the ticket window and its open-ended climax has given hope to fans that Stree will return to scare.

“We are putting serious thought behind the sequel. There is definitely a thought. There are a couple of ideas that Raj and DK were thinking about but we wanted to know how people will respond to the film. The response has been overwhelming. So, we are keeping our fingers crossed,” Rajkummar, who is in the central role in the film, told PTI.

The film, which released on August 31, has amassed Rs 48.34 crore and Rajkummar is happy that it is reaching a wider audience.

“Whatever numbers the film reaches, we will be happy and proud of it. It is important but that is not the only thing that matters. After 50 years, nobody will remember how much money the film made but they will remember films.”

Horror-comedy is a relatively new genre in Indian cinema but Rajkummar said they were always confident that they had a good story.

“I am excited about the genre. It is a great combination of horror and comedy. We were both excited and nervous about how people will react. I was sure that we had made a good film but people can sometimes react differently.

