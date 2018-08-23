Raj and DK reveal why they chose to direct an Amazon web series over Stree

Raj and DK chose to produce Stree, instead of directing it. Raj and DK chose to produce Stree, instead of directing it.

Director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK were earlier supposed to helm Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy Stree but due to time constraints, they had to let go off their pet project.

Raj and DK, who have directed, Go Goa Gone, say the script was originally written for them to direct from.

“When we wrote it Stree and developed it, we were thinking to direct it… But we couldn’t fit it into the timeline and we did not had much window to push it.

“To do it next year would have been too late for a unique film like this. We found Amar Kaushik (director) for doing this film. We have worked with him earlier. Stree was a great experience,” the duo said.

Raj reveals when they were writing the film last year, they had also committed to doing a web series Family Man with Amazon Prime Video.

“We were trying to balance things – if we could shoot both. But we couldn’t intercut between two projects. It did not make sense. We thought we should just focus on one project. It was a good idea so we thought we should let another director do it.”

The story of Stree was etched in the minds of the partners since they were in college.

“It is our story. It is based on a true incident. It is a unique setting of a small town innocence, humour and horror. We had always wanted to make a film on the subject for a long time.”

Over the years, the duo said, the story underwent a few changes, such as the look and a satirical element was added to make it more appealing to the audience.

“The tagline ‘Mard Ko Dard Hoga’ has been catching up and it feels good. It is about a story of a place where men are not safe at midnight alone. They should cover themselves up and take a girl along with them if they have to go out,” the duo added.

The A Gentleman director duo is equally excited about their web series called Family Man. It stars Manoj Bajpayee and other prominent actors from Telugu, Kannada, Kashmir and Bengali film industries.

“It is about a guy who balances his middle-class family life and everyday problems and also fights terror. It is a deglamourised way of looking at people who fight terror. It is more grounded and relevant in terms of current geopolitics,” they said, adding 50 per cent of the shoot is over.

The series is expected to stream by early next year on Amazon.

